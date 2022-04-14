Gia by DexFi (GIA) Tokenomics
Gia by DexFi (GIA) Information
Gia is an advanced AI agent swarm builder that allows users to create, manage, and deploy collaborative or independent AI agents to automate tasks and streamline workflows. With a built-in marketplace, users will be able to purchase plugins to enhance their agents’ capabilities or list their own creations for others to use.
Additionally, Gia supports Decentralized AI (DeFAI) tasks and features an Investment DAO, enabling users to tap into decentralized resources and collaborate on collective investment decisions. Gia offers a comprehensive platform for building, optimizing, and scaling AI agents while participating in decentralized, community-driven initiatives.
Gia by DexFi (GIA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Gia by DexFi (GIA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Gia by DexFi (GIA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Gia by DexFi (GIA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GIA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GIA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand GIA's tokenomics, explore GIA token's live price!
GIA Price Prediction
Want to know where GIA might be heading? Our GIA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.