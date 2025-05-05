What is Giddy (GIDDY)

Giddy’s mission is to democratize access to DeFi for all. DeFi in its current state is inaccessible to most people due to the complexities and risks with the current set of tools and practices. Most people, even current crypto holders, have a hard time securing their private keys, on and off-ramping fiat, and interacting with smart contracts. The Giddy token is the first step to solving this problem. With the EIP we’re developing, the Giddy token standard will allow smart contracts to communicate with compliant tokens in a way that encodes contract approval data into a meta-transaction, which removes the need for standalone, infinite contract approval, and also remediates the smart contract race condition described in SWC-114 (https://swcregistry.io/docs/SWC-114) Giddy is also developing a non-custodial wallet that will provide multi-identity decentralized private security, direct fiat on and off-ramps, and one-tap smart contract staking. With our technological advances and powerful software, Giddy is going to provide the first user experience easy, safe, and fast enough for everyone to use.

Giddy (GIDDY) Resource Official Website