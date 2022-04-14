GIGADOT (GDOT) Tokenomics
GIGADOT (GDOT) Information
GIGADOT is a capital-efficient token that gives holders exposure to DOT while earning yields from multiple sources simultaneously. It solves a common dilemma for DOT holders who previously had to choose between staking rewards, lending yields, or DeFi participation.GIGADOT is a composite product that combines yield from up to four sources:
vDOT (liquid-staked DOT by Bifrost that earns staking rewards) aDOT (DOT supplied to Hydration's lending markets that earns lending interest) Trading fees from the vDOT-aDOT pool Additional DeFi incentives (when available) The result is a single token that earns yields from all four sources, creating a more efficient way to hold DOT.
GIGADOT (GDOT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for GIGADOT (GDOT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
GIGADOT (GDOT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of GIGADOT (GDOT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GDOT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GDOT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.