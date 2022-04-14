GIGADOT (GDOT) Information

GIGADOT is a capital-efficient token that gives holders exposure to DOT while earning yields from multiple sources simultaneously. It solves a common dilemma for DOT holders who previously had to choose between staking rewards, lending yields, or DeFi participation.GIGADOT is a composite product that combines yield from up to four sources:

vDOT (liquid-staked DOT by Bifrost that earns staking rewards) aDOT (DOT supplied to Hydration's lending markets that earns lending interest) Trading fees from the vDOT-aDOT pool Additional DeFi incentives (when available) The result is a single token that earns yields from all four sources, creating a more efficient way to hold DOT.