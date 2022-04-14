GIGAETH (GETH) Information

GIGAETH is an automated strategy that combines multiple ETH yield sources into a single token. It earns staking rewards through wstETH, lending interest through aETH, trading fees from the wstETH-aETH pool, and additional DeFi incentives when available. Users get exposure to all these yields without managing separate positions.

What can GIGAETH be used for? GIGAETH can be: Held for automatic yield accumulation from multiple sources Supplied to the Omnipool as liquidity to farm additional rewards Used as collateral in Hydration's borrowing markets to access liquidity without selling Traded for other assets when needed Used in leverage strategies by borrowing additional ETH to purchase more GIGAETH.