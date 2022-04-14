Discover key insights into Ging Gong Kaew (GGK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Ging Gong Kaew (GGK) Information

Ging, Gong and Kaew. The cute Capybara siblings newly named at Khao Kheow Zoo.

The naming process had a total of 94000 votes and posts with these capybaras has surpassed 1 million views.

Every day there are posts of them exceeding 100000 views. We believe in time there will be international interest in these animals similar to the phenomenon of Moo Deng the Pygmy Hippo

This is a memecoin on Solana with a growing and active community