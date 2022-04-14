GIVER (GIVER) Information

GIVER is a token for the project GIVER: Bravehand, a Play 2 Earn Trading Card Game built to work with the XRPL. The game is under development and is reaching high demand from the community that is also constantly growing. The token launched over a week ago now and has reached a market cap of 450 thousand and peaked at over 500 thousand at only 9 days old. 6 NFT collections have also been launched. They include playable characters, items and more. They are also used as a form of crowdfunding for the development of the game.