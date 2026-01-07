GLADIUS (GLADIUS) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into GLADIUS (GLADIUS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2026-01-07 14:02:05 (UTC+8)
GLADIUS (GLADIUS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for GLADIUS (GLADIUS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 4.83M
Total Supply:
$ 9.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 9.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 4.83M
All-Time High:
$ 0.00102937
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00032089
Current Price:
$ 0.00053775
GLADIUS (GLADIUS) Information

Gladius is the Official AI companion available within The Arena app. It helps users locate content by searching public posts in-app, fetches basic details and financial information for tokens launched through the Arena token launcher, performs general web lookups outside the app, generates images from text prompts, and makes targeted image edits based on prompts. Gladius can be invoked in The Arena by tagging @ArenaGladius followed by a prompt; replies appear in the same thread as a comment from the account.

Official Website:
https://arena.social/community/GLADIUS

GLADIUS (GLADIUS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of GLADIUS (GLADIUS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of GLADIUS tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many GLADIUS tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand GLADIUS's tokenomics, explore GLADIUS token's live price!

GLADIUS Price Prediction

Want to know where GLADIUS might be heading? Our GLADIUS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

