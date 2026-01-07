Gladius is the Official AI companion available within The Arena app. It helps users locate content by searching public posts in-app, fetches basic details and financial information for tokens launched through the Arena token launcher, performs general web lookups outside the app, generates images from text prompts, and makes targeted image edits based on prompts. Gladius can be invoked in The Arena by tagging @ArenaGladius followed by a prompt; replies appear in the same thread as a comment from the account.