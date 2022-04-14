GMCoin (GMCOIN) Information

GMCoin is the first company to establish a vast and practical token model based on #DeBu #Decentralized #Businesses developed on the whole #cryptocurrency network. It is the First Tokenized Company in the World with its Tron Blockchain based $GMCoin ecosystem. Since more developers and token issuers are focusing on #DeFi #GameFi, #Metaverse and #NFT, $GMCoin focuses on tokenization of #business #processes and #frameworks and demonstrating this #DeBu ecosystem in ""GM Informatics Joint Stock Company""

Furthermore, $GMCoin sponsors the Turkish Handball Super League giant “Beşiktaş Handball Team” and many Fifa21 Playstation 4 and Xbox ProClubs Leagues like, Portugal GMCoin Elite Cup, Romania GMCoin Liga 1, Brazil GMCoin Serie A, Poland GMCoin Super Liga, Malaysia GMCoin Liga 1 and Mexico GMCoin Primera Division 1A, as well as VPL’s ProClubs WorldCup events and Championship Leagues.