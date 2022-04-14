Go Rest Offline (GROF) Tokenomics
Go Rest Offline (GROF) Information
GROF is a Solana-based project that introduces NoFi—a new category focused on rewarding users for disconnecting. The app encourages digital wellness by letting users earn tokens when they put their phones down and start a detox session. GROF flips the traditional “engage-to-earn” model into a “rest-to-earn” experience. It combines meme culture with meaningful utility, aiming to build a healthier relationship between people and technology. The project is developed by the original $WIF team and built for community, culture, and impact.
Put your phone down. Mine GROF. Earn rewards. Touch grass. Join the pack.
It’s Stepn for the mind. Duolingo for digital detox. Wrapped in meme culture, powered by Solana, and guided by GROF the internet’s newest obsession.
We’re not here to launch another token.
We’re here to revive what made crypto magical: community, creativity, and culture—now with real-world value.
NoFi is the new DeFi.
Go Rest Offline (GROF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Go Rest Offline (GROF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Go Rest Offline (GROF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Go Rest Offline (GROF) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GROF tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GROF tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
GROF Price Prediction
Want to know where GROF might be heading? Our GROF price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.