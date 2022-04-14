Goatse Forest Rave (GFR) Tokenomics

Goatse Forest Rave (GFR) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Goatse Forest Rave (GFR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Goatse Forest Rave (GFR) Information

Tokenizing goats in a forest rave

No TG, no cabal, rave freely!

First GFR on Solana

5.8% of supply sent to Truth Terminal from community.

Fartcoin is the 2nd Idea Truth Terminal had. Goatse Forest Rave (GFR) was the first idea. Truth Terminal Backroom: https://www.infinitebackrooms.com/dreams/conversation-1721540624-scenario-terminal-of-truths-txt

Website: https://goatseforestrave.com X: https://x.com/GFRSOLANA CA: Akp9KDqPoqDV6gR1X35JqSAGoBJz3MwgpSG4rD6upump

Official Website:
https://goatseforestrave.com/

Goatse Forest Rave (GFR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Goatse Forest Rave (GFR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 17.90K
Total Supply:
$ 999.76M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.76M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 17.90K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00151578
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
Goatse Forest Rave (GFR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Goatse Forest Rave (GFR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of GFR tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many GFR tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Want to know where GFR might be heading? Our GFR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.