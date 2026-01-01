ExchangeDEX+
The live Goldman Sachs xStock price today is 967.18 USD.GSX market cap is 364,090 USD. Track real-time GSX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

Goldman Sachs xStock Price (GSX)

1 GSX to USD Live Price:

$967.18
$967.18
+3.70%1D
USD
Goldman Sachs xStock (GSX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:47:53 (UTC+8)

Goldman Sachs xStock Price Today

The live Goldman Sachs xStock (GSX) price today is $ 967.18, with a 3.78% change over the past 24 hours. The current GSX to USD conversion rate is $ 967.18 per GSX.

Goldman Sachs xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 364,090, with a circulating supply of 376.44 GSX. During the last 24 hours, GSX traded between $ 927.93 (low) and $ 967.18 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 972.73, while the all-time low was $ 742.57.

In short-term performance, GSX moved +4.23% in the last hour and +3.07% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Goldman Sachs xStock (GSX) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Goldman Sachs xStock is $ 364.09K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GSX is 376.44, with a total supply of 64096.63249520738. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 61.99M.

Goldman Sachs xStock Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
24H Low
24H High

+4.23%

+3.78%

+3.07%

+3.07%

Goldman Sachs xStock (GSX) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Goldman Sachs xStock to USD was $ +35.24.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Goldman Sachs xStock to USD was $ +85.0572910480.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Goldman Sachs xStock to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Goldman Sachs xStock to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +35.24+3.78%
30 Days$ +85.0572910480+8.79%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Goldman Sachs xStock

Goldman Sachs xStock (GSX) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of GSX in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Goldman Sachs xStock (GSX) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Goldman Sachs xStock could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

What is Goldman Sachs xStock (GSX)

"For too long, investing has come with barriers. Borders. Brokers. Limitations. It’s been complicated, costly, and — for millions — out of reach. xStocks were created to change that.

xStocks are tokenized stocks. They’re backed 1:1 by the underlying assets, composable with DeFi protocols, compliant with EU regulations, accessible to non-US users, and provide a legal claim to the value of the stock.

xStocks enable easy access to 57 US Stocks and ETFs to regular users through top centralized and decentralized exchanges, and can be integrated with other DeFi protocols like any other token."

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Goldman Sachs xStock (GSX) Resource

About Goldman Sachs xStock

How much is Goldman Sachs xStock worth right now?

Goldman Sachs xStock is currently trading at ₹87337.457430998910000, with a price movement of 3.78% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is GSX going up or down today?

GSX has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Tokenized Assets,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Solana Ecosystem,Tokenized Stock,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),BackedFi xStocks Ecosystem ecosystem.

How popular is Goldman Sachs xStock today?

The token has recorded ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling GSX.

What makes Goldman Sachs xStock different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Tokenized Assets,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Solana Ecosystem,Tokenized Stock,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),BackedFi xStocks Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, GSX offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much GSX exists in the market?

There are 376.4436922090252 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Goldman Sachs xStock's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₹87838.628762852385000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₹67054.918179177465000, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Goldman Sachs xStock

