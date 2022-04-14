Good Boy (BOY) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Good Boy (BOY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Good Boy (BOY) Information

Good Boy is a dog-based meme token on the Solana blockchain. The central pillar of Good Boy token allows for all people regardless of age and background to come together as dog lovers and be able to express themselves through the token, as a meme. The meme token and/or meme coin aspect of Good Boy inspires freedom, fun, and enthusiastic people to join the project. The Good Boy token is a memeable and wearable token where people can design and dress their favorite dog up to their desire, while allowing them to be apart of the Good Boy community. The Good Boy token puts significant emphasis on community building and looks to grow and center the token around community growth.

Official Website:
https://www.goodboysol.net/
Whitepaper:
https://www.goodboysolana.com/

Good Boy (BOY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Good Boy (BOY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 30.38K
Total Supply:
$ 845.88M
Circulating Supply:
$ 845.88M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 30.38K
All-Time High:
$ 0.01083526
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
Good Boy (BOY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Good Boy (BOY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of BOY tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many BOY tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand BOY's tokenomics, explore BOY token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.