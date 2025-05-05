GooseFX Price (GOFX)
The live price of GooseFX (GOFX) today is 0.00241392 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 859.28K USD. GOFX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key GooseFX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- GooseFX price change within the day is -1.66%
- It has a circulating supply of 355.97M USD
During today, the price change of GooseFX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GooseFX to USD was $ -0.0001186294.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GooseFX to USD was $ -0.0002598126.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GooseFX to USD was $ -0.0012466053494057656.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.66%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001186294
|-4.91%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002598126
|-10.76%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0012466053494057656
|-34.05%
Discover the latest price analysis of GooseFX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
-1.66%
-3.23%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
GooseFX is a full suite DeFi platform built on the Solana blockchain and Serum DEX, offering a variety of unique decentralized peer-to-peer financial products. We aim to be a complete DeFi experience where you can trade cryptocurrencies, tokenized stocks, futures, and NFTs.
