Goth16z (G16Z) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.0000302 $ 0.0000302 $ 0.0000302 24H Low $ 0.00014808 $ 0.00014808 $ 0.00014808 24H High 24H Low $ 0.0000302$ 0.0000302 $ 0.0000302 24H High $ 0.00014808$ 0.00014808 $ 0.00014808 All Time High $ 0.00014808$ 0.00014808 $ 0.00014808 Lowest Price $ 0.0000302$ 0.0000302 $ 0.0000302 Price Change (1H) +8.35% Price Change (1D) -64.81% Price Change (7D) -- Price Change (7D) --

Goth16z (G16Z) real-time price is $0.00003806. Over the past 24 hours, G16Z traded between a low of $ 0.0000302 and a high of $ 0.00014808, showing active market volatility. G16Z's all-time high price is $ 0.00014808, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0000302.

In terms of short-term performance, G16Z has changed by +8.35% over the past hour, -64.81% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Goth16z (G16Z) Market Information

Market Cap $ 37.74K$ 37.74K $ 37.74K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 37.74K$ 37.74K $ 37.74K Circulation Supply 999.80M 999.80M 999.80M Total Supply 999,796,975.5531118 999,796,975.5531118 999,796,975.5531118

The current Market Cap of Goth16z is $ 37.74K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of G16Z is 999.80M, with a total supply of 999796975.5531118. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 37.74K.