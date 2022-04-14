GRDM (GRDM) Tokenomics
GRDM (GRDM) Information
🔭 Gridium: Semantic AI Infrastructure for the Decentralized Era Inspired by the cosmos and backed by Nobel Laureate Prof. George F. Smoot, Gridium is a next-generation AI infrastructure platform designed to power intelligent coordination across decentralized networks. Evolving with entropy and order, Gridium transforms task execution into a dynamic process of semantic adaptation and recovery.
At the heart of Gridium are two intelligent modules:
🧠 Professor X (Semantic Perturbation Map) A cognitive engine that senses semantic tension across AI agents. It predicts collaboration patterns, detects conflict zones, and identifies stable clusters — enabling agents to self-organize like gravitational systems.
🔮 Dr. Strange (Heat Field Backtracking Map) A temporal diagnostics layer that traces failed task chains, locates bottlenecks, and reconstructs cooperation paths with minimal entropy loss — ensuring resilient task completion, even under uncertainty.
Together, these modules empower AI agents to think contextually, respond adaptively, and collaborate efficiently — redefining how intelligence flows across the Web3 ecosystem.
GRDM (GRDM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for GRDM (GRDM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
GRDM (GRDM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of GRDM (GRDM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GRDM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GRDM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand GRDM's tokenomics, explore GRDM token's live price!
GRDM Price Prediction
Want to know where GRDM might be heading? Our GRDM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.