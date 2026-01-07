Green Reaper by Matt Furie (GREAPER) Tokenomics
The Green Reaper first appeared in Matt Furie’s hand-drawn Hedz NFT collection, later shown in art galleries alongside other characters that were later confirmed to be in Cortex Vortex.Now, thanks to a post by Furie’s editor on Instagram , it’s official: Green Reaper is part of the book’s universe.There are whispers he may be the next villain in the Boys Club saga — opposing Pepe, Landwolf, Andy, and Brett.
Understanding the tokenomics of Green Reaper by Matt Furie (GREAPER) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
The maximum number of GREAPER tokens that have been or will ever be created.
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
The hard cap on how many GREAPER tokens can exist in total.
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand GREAPER's tokenomics, explore GREAPER token's live price!
Want to know where GREAPER might be heading? Our GREAPER price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
