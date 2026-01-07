The Green Reaper first appeared in Matt Furie’s hand-drawn Hedz NFT collection, later shown in art galleries alongside other characters that were later confirmed to be in Cortex Vortex.Now, thanks to a post by Furie’s editor on Instagram , it’s official: Green Reaper is part of the book’s universe.There are whispers he may be the next villain in the Boys Club saga — opposing Pepe, Landwolf, Andy, and Brett.