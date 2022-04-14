GREENSOLO (GREENSOLO) Tokenomics
GREENSOLO CHART GOES GREEN. VIBE GOES UP. WE RIDE SOLO. What is GREENSOLO? It’s a philosophy in two parts.
GREEN: The universal sign for GO. Bull markets. Good vibes. Pure meme momentum. When the chart is green, life is good. Simple. SOLO: Your conviction. The moment you see the chart and know. You ride with the community, but the decision is yours alone. It’s also our home base: SOLANA.
We Ride Together Memes over memos, always. We ride SOLO with conviction, but we celebrate the green together. This is a community-first mission to keep the momentum rolling.
The Playbook is Open No secrets. No fluff. Just fast updates on X and a straightforward chart on Dexscreener. What you see is what you get.
Understanding the tokenomics of GREENSOLO (GREENSOLO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GREENSOLO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GREENSOLO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
