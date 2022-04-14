Grodo AI (GRODO) Tokenomics
Grodo AI (GRODO) Information
Grodo AI is a Meme Coin project on XLayer Chain, the project's goal is to create a new symbol that can integrate Memes and AI to create a trend on XLayer Network.
The project's tokenomics are completely distributed to the community and the team does not hold to create a decentralized playground
XLayer is a new L2 blockchain with a growing user base, lack of quality Memes projects and we want to create a symbol that can lead the new trend on XLayer.
Understanding the tokenomics of Grodo AI (GRODO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GRODO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GRODO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.