GXChain Price (GXC)
The live price of GXChain (GXC) today is 0.343541 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 25.77M USD. GXC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key GXChain Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- GXChain price change within the day is -6.68%
- It has a circulating supply of 75.00M USD
During today, the price change of GXChain to USD was $ -0.0246218698295445.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GXChain to USD was $ +0.1033963592.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GXChain to USD was $ +0.1590368092.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GXChain to USD was $ +0.08663403321863146.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0246218698295445
|-6.68%
|30 Days
|$ +0.1033963592
|+30.10%
|60 Days
|$ +0.1590368092
|+46.29%
|90 Days
|$ +0.08663403321863146
|+33.72%
Discover the latest price analysis of GXChain: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-6.34%
-6.68%
+12.53%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
From the developers at Gongxinbao (GXB) comes GXChain, a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, being the first exchange of its kind in the world. The GXS data exchange does not cache personal data, offering its customers privacy. In addition, the exchange protects data copyright, preventing data fraud and counterfeiting and supports bilateral anonymous transactions. The GXS data exchange, which was commercialized on September 24, 2017, can be used for data exchanging in any industry. Currently, the platform offers solutions for enterprises that engage in network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banks. GXChain is a blockchain that supports the development of a great number of applications. Unlike other public chains, GXChain does not only support smart contract or blockchain as a service (BaaS) but also delivers many exclusive services, such as ID verification, multi-dimensional data, KYC, and swift login. GXChain currently has 100,000 TPS, which can support most business applications, and it also supports issuing new assets. The second application based on GXChain, GXB Decentralized App (Dapp), deals with personal credit management and face to face credit verification. GXChain employs delegate proof of stake (DPoS) for record tracking on the blockchain and proof of credit share (PoCS) for data exchange consensus. Minqiang Huang is the Founder and CEO, having more than 10 years of experience in data exchange, blockchain, and financial technology. He first became interested in cryptocurrency back in 2012, and since then he started several projects in this market. He was the former CTO at Hakim Unique Internet Co Ltd, and Director of financial services of HAKIM UNIQUE. He received his bachelor degree in computer science at Shandong University of Science and Technology, and his master in management at Hong Kong Finance and Economics College. Guojun Tu is the Co-founder and Vice President, and is a serial entrepreneur, having over 21 years of experience in the field of information security, financial transactions, and computer science. Guojun activated as a senior executive at 3 public traded IT company. He received his bachelor degree in computer science at Hunan University.
|1 GXC to VND
₫9,040.281415
|1 GXC to AUD
A$0.53248855
|1 GXC to GBP
￡0.25765575
|1 GXC to EUR
€0.30231608
|1 GXC to USD
$0.343541
|1 GXC to MYR
RM1.46692007
|1 GXC to TRY
₺13.21258686
|1 GXC to JPY
¥49.75160762
|1 GXC to RUB
₽28.48985513
|1 GXC to INR
₹29.03608532
|1 GXC to IDR
Rp5,631.81877104
|1 GXC to KRW
₩481.14978296
|1 GXC to PHP
₱19.0665255
|1 GXC to EGP
￡E.17.42783493
|1 GXC to BRL
R$1.94100665
|1 GXC to CAD
C$0.47408658
|1 GXC to BDT
৳41.8776479
|1 GXC to NGN
₦552.31430111
|1 GXC to UAH
₴14.2913056
|1 GXC to VES
Bs30.231608
|1 GXC to PKR
Rs96.85107872
|1 GXC to KZT
₸177.90614226
|1 GXC to THB
฿11.3712071
|1 GXC to TWD
NT$10.55014411
|1 GXC to AED
د.إ1.26079547
|1 GXC to CHF
Fr0.28170362
|1 GXC to HKD
HK$2.66244275
|1 GXC to MAD
.د.م3.18118966
|1 GXC to MXN
$6.72653278