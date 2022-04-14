Discover key insights into H4SHFund (H4SH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

H4SHFund (H4SH) Information

Avalanche's Memecoin Printer.

Welcome to H4SHFund- Avalanche's Memecoin printer. Your one-stop shop to tokenize, launch, fund, and trade anything.

H4SHFund gives big-brains and degens alike access to a powerful memecoin printer and treasury management toolkit. It's the best platform to conduct fair token launches on-chain, no matter what your project is.

H4SHFund supports the fair launch and management of memecoins, governance tokens, AI tokens, and even tokenized funds.