Half Shiba Inu (SHIB0.5) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Half Shiba Inu (SHIB0.5), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Half Shiba Inu (SHIB0.5) Information HALF SHIBA INU (SHIB0.5) is an ERC-20 meme token that is one of the first tokens to be paired with $SHIB LP. To utilize $SHIB token and prevent bots and snipers. SHIB0.5 is inspired by the meme token $SHIB and the potential launch of Shibarium. Half Shib Inu has successfully launched its NFT collection, called "HALF SHIBOSHIS", which featured 1000 NFTS. The NFTs can be purchased on secondary marketplaces (https://opensea.io/collection/half-shiboshis) Official Website: https://halfshiba.site Buy SHIB0.5 Now!

Half Shiba Inu (SHIB0.5) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Half Shiba Inu (SHIB0.5), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00M $ 1.00M $ 1.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 24.07K $ 24.07K $ 24.07K All-Time High: $ 11.92 $ 11.92 $ 11.92 All-Time Low: $ 0.0161558 $ 0.0161558 $ 0.0161558 Current Price: $ 0.02406746 $ 0.02406746 $ 0.02406746 Learn more about Half Shiba Inu (SHIB0.5) price

Half Shiba Inu (SHIB0.5) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Half Shiba Inu (SHIB0.5) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SHIB0.5 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SHIB0.5 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SHIB0.5's tokenomics, explore SHIB0.5 token's live price!

SHIB0.5 Price Prediction Want to know where SHIB0.5 might be heading? Our SHIB0.5 price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SHIB0.5 token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!