HAMZ (HAMZ) Information Hamster Racing meets blockchain: live betting, automated payouts, and real-time race updates on Solana. $HAMZ is a Solana-based cryptoasset inspired by hamster racing, combining live betting with on-chain transparency. Users can place quick bets, track active wagers, and receive automatic payouts through smart contracts. The platform streams live races, posts automated updates to X, and offers Multi-Hamster View for simultaneous events. With low-cost, fast Solana transactions, HAMZ delivers interactive entertainment, transparent betting, and future holder rewards.

HAMZ (HAMZ) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for HAMZ (HAMZ), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 11.29K $ 11.29K $ 11.29K Total Supply: $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M Circulating Supply: $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 11.29K $ 11.29K $ 11.29K All-Time High: $ 0.00005479 $ 0.00005479 $ 0.00005479 All-Time Low: $ 0.00001013 $ 0.00001013 $ 0.00001013 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about HAMZ (HAMZ) price

HAMZ (HAMZ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of HAMZ (HAMZ) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HAMZ tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HAMZ tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HAMZ's tokenomics, explore HAMZ token's live price!

HAMZ Price Prediction Want to know where HAMZ might be heading? Our HAMZ price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

