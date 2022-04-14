HeLa USD (HLUSD) Information

HeLa USD, also called HLUSD is the synthetic dollar of the HeLa Chain, plays a crucial role in facilitating seamless and efficient transactions within the ecosystem.

HLUSD, an asset-backed stable synthetic dollar on HeLa Chain, offers a multitude of benefits that make it an indispensable asset within the ecosystem. Being asset-backed, HLUSD enjoys stability and predictability, ensuring a 1-1 redemption for 1 USDT/USDC.