Hermy The Stallion (HERMY) Information Hermy is a Solana-based project that combines luxury and entertainment. It features a scratch lottery game for luxury prizes and Hermy is building an upcoming marketplace for purchasing high-end goods with cryptocurrency, including HermyCoin, bridging the gap between the world of high-end products and the fun & excitement of memecoins. Users can also earn HermyPoints through quests and referrals or by playing games on their telegram Mini-app, adding value and engagement to the ecosystem with chances of winning tokens and luxury goods. Official Website: https://hermyonsol.xyz/ Buy HERMY Now!

Market Cap: $ 7.31K
Total Supply: $ 959.21M
Circulating Supply: $ 959.21M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.31K
All-Time High: $ 0.02758415
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

Hermy The Stallion (HERMY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Hermy The Stallion (HERMY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HERMY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HERMY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HERMY's tokenomics, explore HERMY token's live price!

