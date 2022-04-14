Hiero Terminal (HTERM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Hiero Terminal (HTERM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Hiero Terminal (HTERM) Information Hiero Terminal is a blockchain-based platform designed to operate cross chain. For Solana and Base ecosystems. The project focuses on creating a robust and scalable decentralized finance (DeFi) solution that supports seamless token swaps, liquidity provision, and ecosystem growth. It aims to empower users with efficient tools for trading and managing digital assets while maintaining transparency and decentralization as core principles. Official Website: https://hiero.ai Buy HTERM Now!

Hiero Terminal (HTERM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Hiero Terminal (HTERM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 50.26K $ 50.26K $ 50.26K Total Supply: $ 812.63M $ 812.63M $ 812.63M Circulating Supply: $ 812.63M $ 812.63M $ 812.63M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 50.26K $ 50.26K $ 50.26K All-Time High: $ 0.03376994 $ 0.03376994 $ 0.03376994 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Hiero Terminal (HTERM) price

Hiero Terminal (HTERM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Hiero Terminal (HTERM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HTERM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HTERM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HTERM's tokenomics, explore HTERM token's live price!

