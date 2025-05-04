HODL Price (HODL)
The live price of HODL (HODL) today is 0.00018308 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.55M USD. HODL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key HODL Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- HODL price change within the day is +0.72%
- It has a circulating supply of 8.39B USD
Get real-time price updates of the HODL to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of HODL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of HODL to USD was $ -0.0000354955.
In the past 60 days, the price change of HODL to USD was $ -0.0000131462.
In the past 90 days, the price change of HODL to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.72%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000354955
|-19.38%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000131462
|-7.18%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of HODL: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.97%
+0.72%
-8.41%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
HODL is a DeFi ecosystem on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that rewards holders with weekly BNB payouts funded by a 5% transaction tax and additional revenue streams like NFTs, staking, and gaming. These rewards are sustainable, thanks to a multi-faceted ecosystem that supports the reward pool and offers diverse earning opportunities. Holders can reinvest their rewards into $HODL to unlock benefits like reduced taxes and faster reward claims, adding flexibility to the reward system.
