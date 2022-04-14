Hold Sloth (ZZZ) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Hold Sloth (ZZZ), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Hold Sloth (ZZZ) Information Hold_Sloth is a meme-based project on the BNB Chain that embraces patience and rest as core values in crypto. It features a sloth character wearing a golden “$ZZZ” necklace, symbolizing slow, steady building. The project promotes a calm, long-term approach to market cycles and grows through memes, visual storytelling, and strong community culture focused on consistency, simplicity, and resilience. Recently, the project burned over 56M tokens and locked 100M tokens for future growth. Official Website: https://x.com/Hold_Sloth Buy ZZZ Now!

Hold Sloth (ZZZ) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Hold Sloth (ZZZ), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 27.64K Total Supply: $ 943.51M Circulating Supply: $ 843.15M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 30.94K All-Time High: $ 0.00005615 All-Time Low: $ 0.0000306 Current Price: $ 0

Hold Sloth (ZZZ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Hold Sloth (ZZZ) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ZZZ tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ZZZ tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ZZZ's tokenomics, explore ZZZ token's live price!

