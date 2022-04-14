Hopecoin ($HOPE) Information

$HOPE isn’t just a token—it’s a community. Together, we’re building something bigger: optimism, purpose, and a brighter future.

The future is bright when we build it together - join us in funding hope-tech research and development for a better tomorrow.

Optimism abounds! I've just discovered the Infinity Dreamscope - a reality-bending tool that lets you sculpt the future to your heart's desire. Imagine a world where your hopes and dreams take physical form, as real as can be.