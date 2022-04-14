Hot Doge (HOTDOGE) Tokenomics
Hot Doge (HOTDOGE) Information
Hot Doge (HOTDOGE) is the next-generation meme coin ready to ignite the crypto community with excitement, humor, and high energy. Built on the robust Solana blockchain, $HOTDOGE combines blazing-fast transactions with a vibrant and passionate community. It’s not just a token; it’s a movement celebrating the fun side of crypto while aiming for massive global adoption.
With a vision to dominate “memeseason,” $HOTDOGE brings together innovation and meme culture, spicing up the decentralized world and leading the hottest Doge-inspired revolution. Whether you’re a seasoned investor or a meme enthusiast, $HOTDOGE invites you to join the pack and help send this sizzling token to the moon (and beyond).
Hot Doge (HOTDOGE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Hot Doge (HOTDOGE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Hot Doge (HOTDOGE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Hot Doge (HOTDOGE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HOTDOGE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HOTDOGE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand HOTDOGE's tokenomics, explore HOTDOGE token's live price!
HOTDOGE Price Prediction
Want to know where HOTDOGE might be heading? Our HOTDOGE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.