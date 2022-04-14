Hottie Froggie (HOTTIE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Hottie Froggie (HOTTIE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Hottie Froggie (HOTTIE) Information Hottie Froggie is official Matt Furrie character from NFT collection. Hottie is in love with Pepe. Official Website: https://hottiefroggie.meme Buy HOTTIE Now!

Hottie Froggie (HOTTIE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Hottie Froggie (HOTTIE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 420.00M $ 420.00M $ 420.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 55.78K $ 55.78K $ 55.78K All-Time High: $ 0.00934622 $ 0.00934622 $ 0.00934622 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.0001328 $ 0.0001328 $ 0.0001328 Learn more about Hottie Froggie (HOTTIE) price

Hottie Froggie (HOTTIE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Hottie Froggie (HOTTIE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HOTTIE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HOTTIE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HOTTIE's tokenomics, explore HOTTIE token's live price!

HOTTIE Price Prediction Want to know where HOTTIE might be heading? Our HOTTIE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

