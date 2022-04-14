Huanghuali Token (HLT) Information

Holy Token represents Hainan huanghuali, one of the rarest tree species, historically a royal tribute. Due to overlogging, it's nearly extinct, with two ancient trees priced over $2.5 million in the world's largest huanghuali park. This project supports rural revitalization by transforming traditional agriculture into a digital economy, ensuring traceability and value through blockchain technology.

The HLT token (Holy Token) links each HLT directly to 1 gram of Hainan Huanghuali wood, creating a direct connection between the physical asset and the digital token. This unique value-mapping mechanism gives HLT tokens a tangible rarity and asset backing, ensuring value stability and investment security.