Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) Information

First hungarian BEP20 Charity Token. The name is Hungarian Vizsla Inu! Hungarian Vizsla Inu Token ($HVI) is a BEP20 token issued on the Binance Smart Chain on a mission to help dog shelters. Each time Vizsla coin is traded a charity organization will receive donations. Vizsla sets out to transform the crypto industry by giving back while creating a coin that benefits charity and its holders. Vizsla is a community driven fair launch token, Vizsla holders share values and are on a mission to help dogs.

Their leadership team is as thoroughly passionate about the long term growth of Vizsla Coin's value as they are about the positive charitable impact that they collectively have on the world by continuously building our seemingly unlimited potential. They are placing emphasis on complete transparency with their operation, a visible roadmap their sustainable strategic growth decisions with innovative marketing campaigns that will ensure the world falling in love with Vizslas as much as they do. They have additional daily updates throughout all of their social channels.