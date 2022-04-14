Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) Tokenomics
Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) Information
First hungarian BEP20 Charity Token. The name is Hungarian Vizsla Inu! Hungarian Vizsla Inu Token ($HVI) is a BEP20 token issued on the Binance Smart Chain on a mission to help dog shelters. Each time Vizsla coin is traded a charity organization will receive donations. Vizsla sets out to transform the crypto industry by giving back while creating a coin that benefits charity and its holders. Vizsla is a community driven fair launch token, Vizsla holders share values and are on a mission to help dogs.
Their leadership team is as thoroughly passionate about the long term growth of Vizsla Coin's value as they are about the positive charitable impact that they collectively have on the world by continuously building our seemingly unlimited potential. They are placing emphasis on complete transparency with their operation, a visible roadmap their sustainable strategic growth decisions with innovative marketing campaigns that will ensure the world falling in love with Vizslas as much as they do. They have additional daily updates throughout all of their social channels.
Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HVI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HVI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.