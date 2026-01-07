HyperAGI is a decentralized network for peer-to-peer electronic intelligence transactions (built on Orbit Layer3 over Arbitrum One), with the vision of building Web3 AGI. It leverages blockchain technology to guarantee the scarcity of human-level electronic intelligence (anti-inflation), as well as the decentralization and freedom of peer-to-peer electronic intelligence exchange.

Inspired by the incentive and consensus mechanisms of the Bitcoin electronic cash network, HyperAGI dynamically adjusts incentive difficulty based on the total inference capacity of AI models across the network (Token Rate), achieving inference performance comparable to centralized AI data centers and meeting the reasoning demands of human-level electronic agent economic activities.

The $HYPT token is an ERC-20 token deployed on Arbitrum One. It is used to reward nodes and AI agents in the HyperAGI inference network and to cover gas fees for AI agent inference. This ensures every computation is measurable while also serving as the settlement currency between on-chain AI agents and humans.