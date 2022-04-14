iBTC Network (IBTC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into iBTC Network (IBTC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

iBTC Network (IBTC) Information iBTC Network, a Bitcoin Layer 1 native wrapper, leverages a decentralized network of node operators, merchants, and custodians to provide bridgeless yield on Bitcoin. By eliminating the risks associated with centralized custodians and bridges, iBTC offers users secure, compliant, and efficient access to Bitcoin yield. Join us in our mission to make BTCFi secure, transparent, and truly decentralized. Official Website: https://www.ibtc.network/ Buy IBTC Now!

iBTC Network (IBTC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 4.01M
Total Supply: $ 35.58
Circulating Supply: $ 35.58
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.01M
All-Time High: $ 656,686
All-Time Low: $ 49,611
Current Price: $ 112,768

iBTC Network (IBTC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of iBTC Network (IBTC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of IBTC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many IBTC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand IBTC's tokenomics, explore IBTC token's live price!

