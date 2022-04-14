Ice Open Network (ICE) Tokenomics
Ice is the newest digital currency that you can mine for free using your phone The Ice project has been imagined to bring back trust in digital assets and deliver a true sense of community for users who don’t have the financial resources to mine Bitcoin or are simply too late to enter the game.
Understanding the tokenomics of Ice Open Network (ICE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ICE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ICE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
