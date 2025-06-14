IguVerse IGU Price (IGU)
The live price of IguVerse IGU (IGU) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 278.07K USD. IGU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key IguVerse IGU Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- IguVerse IGU price change within the day is -3.37%
- It has a circulating supply of 291.52M USD
During today, the price change of IguVerse IGU to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of IguVerse IGU to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of IguVerse IGU to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of IguVerse IGU to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.37%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-51.30%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-35.47%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of IguVerse IGU: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.12%
-3.37%
-33.50%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
IguVerse is a Web3 application that connects the worlds of crypto and social media to let pet owners and pet lovers from all over the world earn rewards with their social media activities. IguVerse connects real social media users and advertisers to create native & reliable advertising made possible with a decentralized ad platform being built on the basis of our gamified app. In the past, pet lovers had no ability to monetise their social media without having a big following while their data has been being sold and bought with little oversight from them. Our app challenges this standard — now everyone can earn by doing simple tasks they love doing anyway! It’s a SocialFi solution that is using the power of AI to the fullest extent. We’re the first among blockchain projects who managed to utilize the power of state-of-the-art AI models. The models used in the IguVerse app are able to create high-quality art that rivals that of traditional artists. IguVererse redefines the whole concept of NFT using AI / ML technologies. Unique user-generated NFTs will become the new standard NFT 2.0, dethroning faceless collections.
