Illuminati (ILUM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Illuminati (ILUM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Illuminati (ILUM) Information In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrencies, where projects often come and go, Illuminati Token ($ILUM) stands out as a unique and enigmatic player. Drawing inspiration from the mysterious and intriguing concept of the Illuminati, this token represents a fresh perspective on the world of decentralized finance. In this article, we'll delve into what sets $ILUM apart and explore the vision behind it. Official Website: https://ilumeth.org/ Whitepaper: https://ilum.gitbook.io/untitled/

Illuminati (ILUM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Illuminati (ILUM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 177.60B $ 177.60B $ 177.60B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 762.00K $ 762.00K $ 762.00K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0

Illuminati (ILUM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Illuminati (ILUM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ILUM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ILUM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ILUM's tokenomics, explore ILUM token's live price!

ILUM Price Prediction Want to know where ILUM might be heading? Our ILUM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

