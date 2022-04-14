iLuminary Token (ILMT) Tokenomics
🟢 iLuminary Wallet Overview A non-custodial, multichain wallet, designed as a one-stop shop for seamless and secure digital asset management. Integrating AI and blockchain technology, iLuminary simplifies decentralized finance while prioritizing user security and accessibility.
🟢 The Product The iLuminaryAI Wallet, featuring the AI-driven BREG mentor, offers real-time market insights, personalized portfolio optimization, and in-app educational resources. It also includes a state-of-the-art Crypto Anti-Drainer system, leveraging AI to detect and prevent fraudulent transactions, ensuring the highest level of user security.
🟢 4 Major UVPs of iLuminary • Comprehensive portfolio management and real-time market analytics, powered by AI, with BREG delivering personalized insights and financial guidance. • Cutting-edge security, with an AI-based Crypto Anti-Drainer system and biometric authentication, ensuring user assets remain safe. • Seamless EVM and non-EVM blockchain compatibility, offering maximum interoperability. • ILMT token economy, unlocking investments in real-world assets (RWA), access to lifestyle perks, debit cards, governance rights, and premium features, combined with gamified educational tools to enhance engagement and knowledge growth.
🟢 Already Working Product • V1 version, live with over 10,000 active wallets. • Integrated BREG AI mentor, providing personalized financial insights. • Robust Crypto Anti-Drainer feature, offering proactive protection against fraud. • Advanced security measures, including biometric authentication, multi-signature support, and cybersecurity audits, ensuring compliance and transparency.
🟢 Validation • More than 10,000 active wallets leveraging the iLuminaryAI Wallet. • Freemium model, driving mass adoption. • TG Game integration, with over 100,000 active users, fostering community engagement. • Security validated through a comprehensive cybersecurity audit and strategic partnerships.
🟢 Project Highlights • AI-driven financial guidance, with portfolio optimization via BREG. • ILMT token, enabling investments in real-world assets, lifestyle perks, debit cards, and governance rights. • Multi-blockchain interoperability, maximizing accessibility. • AI-based Crypto Anti-Drainer, combined with industry-leading security features. • Gamified ecosystem, encouraging engagement and learning. • Initial launchpad confirmed for Q2 2025, with listings planned on top Tier 1 exchanges and dex
Explore key tokenomics and price data for iLuminary Token (ILMT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of iLuminary Token (ILMT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ILMT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ILMT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.