Discover key insights into iLuminary Token (ILMT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

iLuminary Token (ILMT) Information

🟢 iLuminary Wallet Overview A non-custodial, multichain wallet, designed as a one-stop shop for seamless and secure digital asset management. Integrating AI and blockchain technology, iLuminary simplifies decentralized finance while prioritizing user security and accessibility.

🟢 The Product The iLuminaryAI Wallet, featuring the AI-driven BREG mentor, offers real-time market insights, personalized portfolio optimization, and in-app educational resources. It also includes a state-of-the-art Crypto Anti-Drainer system, leveraging AI to detect and prevent fraudulent transactions, ensuring the highest level of user security.

🟢 4 Major UVPs of iLuminary • Comprehensive portfolio management and real-time market analytics, powered by AI, with BREG delivering personalized insights and financial guidance. • Cutting-edge security, with an AI-based Crypto Anti-Drainer system and biometric authentication, ensuring user assets remain safe. • Seamless EVM and non-EVM blockchain compatibility, offering maximum interoperability. • ILMT token economy, unlocking investments in real-world assets (RWA), access to lifestyle perks, debit cards, governance rights, and premium features, combined with gamified educational tools to enhance engagement and knowledge growth.

🟢 Already Working Product • V1 version, live with over 10,000 active wallets. • Integrated BREG AI mentor, providing personalized financial insights. • Robust Crypto Anti-Drainer feature, offering proactive protection against fraud. • Advanced security measures, including biometric authentication, multi-signature support, and cybersecurity audits, ensuring compliance and transparency.

🟢 Validation • More than 10,000 active wallets leveraging the iLuminaryAI Wallet. • Freemium model, driving mass adoption. • TG Game integration, with over 100,000 active users, fostering community engagement. • Security validated through a comprehensive cybersecurity audit and strategic partnerships.

🟢 Project Highlights • AI-driven financial guidance, with portfolio optimization via BREG. • ILMT token, enabling investments in real-world assets, lifestyle perks, debit cards, and governance rights. • Multi-blockchain interoperability, maximizing accessibility. • AI-based Crypto Anti-Drainer, combined with industry-leading security features. • Gamified ecosystem, encouraging engagement and learning. • Initial launchpad confirmed for Q2 2025, with listings planned on top Tier 1 exchanges and dex