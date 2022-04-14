Inbox (INBOX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Inbox (INBOX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Inbox (INBOX) Information TweetDM is a platform that combines inbox management and CRM features tailored specifically for X (formerly Twitter). It enables users to manage their direct messages, organize conversations using a pipeline system, and collaborate on shared inboxes across teams. In addition to inbox tools, TweetDM offers a prospecting database, profile scraping features, and outreach automation capabilities designed to streamline relationship management and sales workflows on X. The platform is used by creators, founders, and operators seeking to convert conversations into business opportunities more efficiently. Official Website: https://inboxapp.fun/ Buy INBOX Now!

Inbox (INBOX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Inbox (INBOX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 342.74K $ 342.74K $ 342.74K Total Supply: $ 999.90M $ 999.90M $ 999.90M Circulating Supply: $ 999.90M $ 999.90M $ 999.90M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 342.74K $ 342.74K $ 342.74K All-Time High: $ 0.00195214 $ 0.00195214 $ 0.00195214 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00034278 $ 0.00034278 $ 0.00034278 Learn more about Inbox (INBOX) price

Inbox (INBOX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Inbox (INBOX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of INBOX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many INBOX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand INBOX's tokenomics, explore INBOX token's live price!

