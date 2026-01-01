ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvents
More
The live Infraxa price today is 0.00328176 USD.INFRA market cap is 3,281,669 USD. Track real-time INFRA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live Infraxa price today is 0.00328176 USD.INFRA market cap is 3,281,669 USD. Track real-time INFRA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About INFRA

INFRA Price Info

What is INFRA

INFRA Whitepaper

INFRA Official Website

INFRA Tokenomics

INFRA Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Infraxa Logo

Infraxa Price (INFRA)

Unlisted

1 INFRA to USD Live Price:

$0.00328236
$0.00328236$0.00328236
-6.10%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Infraxa (INFRA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:25:54 (UTC+8)

Infraxa Price Today

The live Infraxa (INFRA) price today is $ 0.00328176, with a 6.20% change over the past 24 hours. The current INFRA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00328176 per INFRA.

Infraxa currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 3,281,669, with a circulating supply of 999.97M INFRA. During the last 24 hours, INFRA traded between $ 0.00326081 (low) and $ 0.00352719 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00450112, while the all-time low was $ 0.00071879.

In short-term performance, INFRA moved -0.48% in the last hour and +5.75% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Infraxa (INFRA) Market Information

$ 3.28M
$ 3.28M$ 3.28M

--
----

$ 3.28M
$ 3.28M$ 3.28M

999.97M
999.97M 999.97M

999,972,852.1381345
999,972,852.1381345 999,972,852.1381345

The current Market Cap of Infraxa is $ 3.28M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of INFRA is 999.97M, with a total supply of 999972852.1381345. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.28M.

Infraxa Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00326081
$ 0.00326081$ 0.00326081
24H Low
$ 0.00352719
$ 0.00352719$ 0.00352719
24H High

$ 0.00326081
$ 0.00326081$ 0.00326081

$ 0.00352719
$ 0.00352719$ 0.00352719

$ 0.00450112
$ 0.00450112$ 0.00450112

$ 0.00071879
$ 0.00071879$ 0.00071879

-0.48%

-6.20%

+5.75%

+5.75%

Infraxa (INFRA) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Infraxa to USD was $ -0.000217091805791282.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Infraxa to USD was $ +0.0029117432.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Infraxa to USD was $ +0.0053866805.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Infraxa to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000217091805791282-6.20%
30 Days$ +0.0029117432+88.73%
60 Days$ +0.0053866805+164.14%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Infraxa

Infraxa (INFRA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of INFRA in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Infraxa (INFRA) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Infraxa could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Infraxa will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for INFRA price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Infraxa Price Prediction.

What is Infraxa (INFRA)

Infraxa aims to be the leading platform for decentralized infrastructure on-chain for AI. It provides a suite of interoperable tools that power agentic applications — from hosting inference nodes and generating full analytical reports to enabling seamless swaps across ecosystems. By pursuing zero-knowledge proofs for local model inference, Infraxa strives to make AI accessible, verifiable, and truly decentralized for every user.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Infraxa (INFRA) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About Infraxa

What is today's price of Infraxa (INFRA)?

The live price is ₹0.296358151459464720000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of -6.20%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of INFRA are in circulation?

The circulating supply of INFRA is 999972852.1381345, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Infraxa?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of INFRA across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Infraxa today?

The market capitalization stands at ₹296349933.7373330555000, positioning Infraxa at rank #2577 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is INFRA being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₹-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Infraxa?

The recent price movement of -6.20% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Artificial Intelligence (AI),Solana Ecosystem,DePIN,Believe.app Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Infraxa

Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:25:54 (UTC+8)

Infraxa (INFRA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

Explore More about Infraxa

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC
Monero

Monero

XMR
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Solana

Solana

SOL

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Symbiosis

Symbiosis

SIS

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Verdax

Verdax

VERDAX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

RollX

RollX

ROLL

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Petrobras

Petrobras

PBRON

$0.000
$0.000$0.000

0.00%

PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings

PDDON

$0.00
$0.00$0.00

0.00%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Fogo

Fogo

FOGO

$0.05339
$0.05339$0.05339

+433.90%

BLEXA

BLEXA

BLE

$0.0000000008182
$0.0000000008182$0.0000000008182

+155.68%

NOVASIM

NOVASIM

NOVA

$0.00000000900
$0.00000000900$0.00000000900

+108.33%

American Airlines

American Airlines

AALON

$15.74
$15.74$15.74

+57.40%

IREN

IREN

IRENON

$52.49
$52.49$52.49

+49.97%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.