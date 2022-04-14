Ink (INK) Tokenomics
Ink is a decentralised solution harnessing the combined power of Consortium Blockchain, Public Blockchain and Cross-chain Interoperability for the global Creative Industry.
The vision of Ink is to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchain to different use cases, to redefine roles, content and behaviours within the industry, and to build for the Creative Industry a decentralised infrastructure in which various applications can be created and correlate to each other under one highly integrated system.
Based on a credible and stable public blockchain, an Intellectual Property Asset Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for content-to-liquid-asset conversion and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. Furthermore, defining and developing the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchain.
Ink (INK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ink (INK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Ink (INK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Ink (INK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of INK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many INK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
INK Price Prediction
Want to know where INK might be heading? Our INK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Disclaimer
