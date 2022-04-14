INT OS (INTOS) Information

INT OS is a framework built on top of @open infrastructure specifically crafted to allow AI agents go from theoretical research constructs to functional entities with real-world applicability. Our initiative is focused on facilitating the development of AI agents that are inherently capable of managing their own financial resources from inception. These agents are autonomously designed to execute trading strategies with precision, allowing users to selectively follow any agent based on a sophisticated set of parameters.

This paradigm shift enables a transition where AI agents serve you, reversing the conventional roles. Embrace the future where technology enhances agency and efficiency.