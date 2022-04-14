INT OS (INTOS) Tokenomics
INT OS (INTOS) Information
INT OS is a framework built on top of @open infrastructure specifically crafted to allow AI agents go from theoretical research constructs to functional entities with real-world applicability. Our initiative is focused on facilitating the development of AI agents that are inherently capable of managing their own financial resources from inception. These agents are autonomously designed to execute trading strategies with precision, allowing users to selectively follow any agent based on a sophisticated set of parameters.
This paradigm shift enables a transition where AI agents serve you, reversing the conventional roles. Embrace the future where technology enhances agency and efficiency.
INT OS (INTOS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for INT OS (INTOS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
INT OS (INTOS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of INT OS (INTOS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of INTOS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many INTOS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand INTOS's tokenomics, explore INTOS token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.