What is the project about? ISC is a flatcoin. A flatcoin is a stablecoin that is both stable in price and increases in value over time. The purpose of a flatcoin is to protect the purchasing power of its holders. Leaders like Brian Armstrong of Coinbase are proponents of flatcoins because they believe that inflation-resistant money will onboard the next billion users onto crypto.
What makes your project unique? Flatcoins are new to the stablecoins industry. Our competitors are Nuon (nuon.fi) and RAI (reflexer.finance) What makes us different from Nuon & RAI is that we are collateralized with Real World Assets (RWAs) such as gold, bonds, t-bills, equity, and cash. This matters because RWAs provide much deeper liquidity for ISC than our competitors.
History of your project. We spent 1.5 years determining the legal structure with our lawyers.
What’s next for your project? We are bridging our token from Solana to ETH & various layer 2s
What can your token be used for? Store of value and payments. We’ve integrated with http://candypay.fun to power payments for Solana Hacker Houses.
Understanding the tokenomics of International Stable Currency (ISC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ISC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ISC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
