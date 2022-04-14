Introvert Coin (INTROVERT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Introvert Coin (INTROVERT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Introvert Coin (INTROVERT) Information $INTROVERT is a meme coin built on Solana that channels the humor, culture, and energy of one of the largest male meme communities on X. The project represents a satirical take on "introvert culture," blending social commentary with viral internet humor. While primarily entertainment-driven, $INTROVERT aims to cultivate a tight-knit community of like-minded holders through content, engagement, and meme-based campaigns. Official Website: https://introvertcoin.vip/

Introvert Coin (INTROVERT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Introvert Coin (INTROVERT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 7.89K $ 7.89K $ 7.89K Total Supply: $ 999.74M $ 999.74M $ 999.74M Circulating Supply: $ 999.74M $ 999.74M $ 999.74M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.89K $ 7.89K $ 7.89K All-Time High: $ 0.00183675 $ 0.00183675 $ 0.00183675 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0

Introvert Coin (INTROVERT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Introvert Coin (INTROVERT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of INTROVERT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many INTROVERT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

