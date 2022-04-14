INU (INU) Information

INU is a memecoin relating to a shiba inu. The community of this meme use this INU for their profile pictures and some claim that its the cutest shiba on the internet. Come check us out and chill in our community telegram. You wont be disappointed with our community, as we focus on good vibes and making funny memes that we can all relate to.

We smash raids, we work hard, and most importantly we have fun.