The AI & Blockchain Privacy Operating System Privacy for AI. Privacy for Crypto. Privacy for You. Invinos is more than just another crypto app, it’s a Privacy OS built for the next era of Web3 and AI. Here's why it's a must-have:
✅ Decentralized VPN Browse securely with peer-to-peer encrypted relays. No central server. No IP leaks.
🕵️ Stealth Browser Zero tracking, zero fingerprinting. Access dApps anonymously and without noise.
🔀 zkMixing Engine Break wallet linkages. Move funds privately with zero-knowledge token mixing.
🔓 Anonymous Login Layer No email. No KYC. No surveillance. Just connect your wallet and explore.
🧠 Local AI (LLM Runner) Run AI directly on your device — encrypted, fast, and private.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Invinos (VINOS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of Invinos (VINOS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of VINOS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many VINOS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.