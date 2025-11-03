IRL ANI (URI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00001281 $ 0.00001281 $ 0.00001281 24H Low $ 0.00001499 $ 0.00001499 $ 0.00001499 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00001281$ 0.00001281 $ 0.00001281 24H High $ 0.00001499$ 0.00001499 $ 0.00001499 All Time High $ 0.00006802$ 0.00006802 $ 0.00006802 Lowest Price $ 0.00001281$ 0.00001281 $ 0.00001281 Price Change (1H) -1.99% Price Change (1D) -11.80% Price Change (7D) -24.51% Price Change (7D) -24.51%

IRL ANI (URI) real-time price is $0.00001293. Over the past 24 hours, URI traded between a low of $ 0.00001281 and a high of $ 0.00001499, showing active market volatility. URI's all-time high price is $ 0.00006802, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00001281.

In terms of short-term performance, URI has changed by -1.99% over the past hour, -11.80% over 24 hours, and -24.51% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

IRL ANI (URI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 12.93K$ 12.93K $ 12.93K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 12.93K$ 12.93K $ 12.93K Circulation Supply 999.62M 999.62M 999.62M Total Supply 999,623,162.8719997 999,623,162.8719997 999,623,162.8719997

The current Market Cap of IRL ANI is $ 12.93K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of URI is 999.62M, with a total supply of 999623162.8719997. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.93K.