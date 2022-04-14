JOCX (JOCX) Tokenomics
JOCX (JOCX) Information
JOCX is the official ERC-20 token of Japan Open Chain. It is issued on a one-to-one basis through a mint-and-burn mechanism by locking the native token, JOC Coin, on the Japan Open Chain network. Japan Open Chain (JOC) is a public blockchain designed to comply with Japanese laws, regulations, and business practices. It is fully compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), allowing seamless migration of existing smart contracts. Operated by a consortium of well-established Japanese companies, Japan Open Chain ensures high reliability, legal compliance, and decentralized governance. The network uses a Proof-of-Authority (PoA) model with real-name corporate validators, making it a trusted infrastructure for enterprises, municipalities, and government agencies. Its native token, JOC Coin, is used to pay gas fees, while the official ERC-20 token JOCX, issued via a mint-and-burn mechanism, enables interoperability with Ethereum-based DeFi ecosystems. Japan Open Chain is positioned as a practical and secure Web3 infrastructure that bridges traditional industries and blockchain technology, and is already being adopted in real-world use cases both in and outside of Japan.
JOCX (JOCX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for JOCX (JOCX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
JOCX (JOCX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of JOCX (JOCX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of JOCX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many JOCX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand JOCX's tokenomics, explore JOCX token's live price!
JOCX Price Prediction
Want to know where JOCX might be heading? Our JOCX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.