JOKE (JOKE) Information JOKE is a fun, community driven meme project on Solana, led by the witty, satirical character Dejoke. It transforms crypto and everyday absurdities into sharp, visual storytelling, proving that serious news hits harder with humor. Community driven at its core, Dejoke aims to go viral and evolve beyond just a meme into a cultural brand. “No Joke, No Life.” $JOKE powers all community decisions, content access, and creator rewards in this irreverent Web3 movement. Official Website: https://x.com/DeJoke_hot Buy JOKE Now!

JOKE (JOKE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for JOKE (JOKE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 5.56M Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 500.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 11.12M All-Time High: $ 0.01111896 All-Time Low: $ 0.01054943 Current Price: $ 0.01111797 Learn more about JOKE (JOKE) price

JOKE (JOKE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of JOKE (JOKE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of JOKE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many JOKE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand JOKE's tokenomics, explore JOKE token's live price!

JOKE Price Prediction Want to know where JOKE might be heading? Our JOKE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See JOKE token's Price Prediction now!

