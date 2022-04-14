JOKER (JOKER) Tokenomics
Not just a meme, but also a lifestyle. JOKER: Not Just a Meme, But a Lifestyle In the world of blockchain, JOKER is more than just a meme coin—it’s a culture, an attitude, and a symbol of breaking the rules and disrupting the norm. JOKER represents not only trading and wealth but also a bold and carefree way of life, embracing freedom and fearless exploration.
Why Choose JOKER? Cultural Resonance 🎭 – JOKER is not just for traders; it’s for thinkers, risk-takers, and those who refuse to conform. It embodies the spirit of rebellion, creativity, and limitless possibility.
Community-Driven 🌎 – Built and powered by a global network of like-minded individuals, JOKER thrives on decentralization, ensuring that every holder plays a part in shaping its future.
Innovative Economy 💰 – JOKER goes beyond transactions. We are building an ecosystem that integrates NFTs, DAO governance, on-chain voting, social incentives, and more.
JOKER is not just another token—it’s a statement. A movement. A way of life. Are you in? 🚀
Understanding the tokenomics of JOKER (JOKER) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of JOKER tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many JOKER tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.